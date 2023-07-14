Former WWE Champion admits he is very impressed with Logan Paul

Despite having his critics ahead of his WWE debut last year, Logan Paul has seemingly silenced the doubters. One pro wrestling legend who is impressed with the 28-year-old is Shawn Michaels.

The two-time Hall of Famer helped Logan train for his Undisputed WWE title match against Roman Reigns last November, during that time, HBK got to see what The Maverick is all about.

During a recent interview with the Dallas Morning News, Shawn Michaels gave his thoughts on Paul's WWE journey so far.

"I’ll say from Logan’s standpoint, I’m with everybody else, I’m as impressed as everybody else, you know, with his dedication and his ability, his talent, you know what I mean? The adaptability that he’s gone through, I don’t think anybody would argue the commitment and the time that he’s, you know, put into this." (H/T Dallas Morning News)

The YouTuber turned pro wrestler further showed his commitment to the business earlier this month as he participated in various big spots in the men's Money In The Bank ladder match.

Former WWE writer reacts to Logan Paul's segment on RAW

This past Monday, Paul confronted his current rival Ricochet on RAW. The most noteworthy moment from their interaction was when the former Intercontinental Champion flipped over the ropes to land directly in front of Logan.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo took a shot at the use of over-the-top high flying spot between the pair.

"Last time I looked at the WWE they were a wrestling company. Are you a wrestler, bro, or are you a circus clown? Are you an acrobat? Are you a circus soleil performer? How about Ricochet, since this is a wrestling company?How about you have a match with me when you can't leave your feet?Let's see if you are a wrestler, this is the World Wrestling Entertainment so I would love to see that promo."

Whilst WWE is yet to confirm a matchup between the two superstars, fans are expecting Logan Paul and Ricochet to collide at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5th.

