Former WWE Champion admits it was strange to step back into the locker room after his injury 

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently admitted that it was a bit strange to be back in the locker room after injury.

The former WWE Champion suffered an ankle injury earlier this year and was out of action since. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, he made his in-ring return alongside his New Day stablemate Xavier Woods. The New Day made their return in style as they defeated the Viking Riders in tag team action.

During an episode of WWE's The Bump, Kingston talked about his return from injury and how he was anxious about being back in the fold.

"It felt incredible, it felt amazing. It was weird because when me and Woods walked into the building, we both got almost like this anxiety, just walking in and being back into the fold. I have never been out of action for as long as I was. I think it was almost five months to the day. I think I got hurt on March 3. Then I had my surgery on [March 16]. I've just not been out for that long, so it was a little bit strange to be back in the fold and in the locker room." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods also admitted that they will go after the Undisputed Tag Team Titles and re-infect the WWE Universe with their power of positivity.

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston hails "captain" Seth Rollins

Kofi Kingston recently praised the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, for being a locker room leader and pioneer in the industry.

During the same episode of The Bump, the former champion called Rollins a "captain" and said that he respects him for what he is doing as a performer.

"I think the captain is doing a fantastic job, number one as a leader, as a locker room leader over the years. He’s somebody that has always had amazing matches, but has always been kind of like a pioneer in this industry. He’s kind of risen up through the ranks against a lot of odds. Now he’s at the top, so a lot of respect for him in that sense. We call him the captain for a reason. He’s always willing to put the company on his back and put the industry on his back and represent to the highest capacity." [H/T Fightful]

Kingston also admitted that even though there is a lot of respect for Seth Rollins, he or Xavier Woods may pursue his championship down the line. It will be interesting to see if this comes to fruition.

Are you excited by the return of Kofi Kingston? Let us know in the comments section below.

