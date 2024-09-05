Former WWE champion allegedly exposed herself to Teddy Long from a car - "She mooned all of us" (Exclusive)

A former WWE champion recently returned to the company, causing a significant buzz. Right after her return announcement, Hall of Famer Teddy Long recalled an instance of her allegedly "mooning" him from the inside of a car.

The returning name is Victoria, who signed a Nostalgic contract (fka as Legends contract) with the Stamford-based promotion. Her excitement was very apparent in her social media post about the signing, which she made at the very start of this month. The two-time former WWE Women's Champion may not be active in the ring, but she will be included in merchandise and other WWE products.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long claimed that a long time back, Victoria had "mooned" him.

"One night, we were driving to another town or somewhere I guess and anyways, we kept seeing this car come up behind us, you know... Like it was gonna ram us. So we couldn't figure it out. So finally, this car finally comes on around and comes on the side of us, and it's Victoria and I don't know if it was Molly Holly, I'm not sure but it was Victoria and some other girls. Anyway, Victoria gave us the time to thrill of our lives by rolling down the window and she mooned all of us." [2:16 onwards]

Victoria had previously explained why she left WWE

Back in 2009, Victoria had asked for her release from the company despite her contract supposedly having two more years remaining.

Speaking in an interview with Bodyslam.net, the former champion stated that there were no plans for her to win any titles at the time. This led to her making her way out of the company.

"I went to go have a conversation with Vince [McMahon] and I was like, 'Do you guys see the championship in my future?' And they were like, 'THAT look.' I was, like, 'Alright, I get it.' Basically, I was doing the outfit, came back to wrestle, to help bring up the talent, right? Enhancement, I guess you can say," Victoria said.

As of now, it remains to be seen how involved Victoria will be in WWE after her return.

