Former WWE champion announces return to professional wrestling

Former WWE star Leon Ruff is set to return to the world of professional wrestling.

After making a strong impression with a few one-off appearances, WWE signed the talented star in 2020. Ruff made his debut on NXT and quickly rose to prominence by defeating the experienced Johnny Gargano to capture the NXT North American Championship. However, things went south when he was released by the company in 2021. Since then, he has been competing on the independent scene, including making a couple of dark match appearances for All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Ruff's last match was in ROH in July 2023. The star has since been on hiatus. However, the 27-year-old star is now set to make a return to professional wrestling.

He recently took to X/Twitter to announce his comeback, stating that he is ready to step back into the ring. Ruff encouraged fans to tag their favorite promotions where they wanted to see him wrestle.

"I’ve spent way too long away from wrestling and I miss it so much! Leon Ruffin is ready to step back in the ring! Tag your favorite promotion(s) you wanna see me wrestle in," Leon Ruff said.

Leon Ruff had sent a message after his WWE exit

Soon after his release from WWE in August 2021, Leon Ruff took to X/Twitter to address the fans.

Ruff expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete and earn respect from wrestlers he looked up to. He mentioned working alongside his best friend, referee Aja Smith (now his wife), and thanked the fans for their unwavering support.

"I was able to compete against and earn respect from wreslters I looked up to. Make an impact in/and inspire the universe. And everyday I got to go to work with my best friend. Thank you all for the love," Leon Ruff wrote.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the talented star.

