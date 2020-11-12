On tonight's opening match for WWE NXT, Leon Ruff pulled off an upset and defeated Johnny Gargano to become the new NXT North American Champion.

After winning the North American Championship from Damian Priest at NXT Halloween Havoc, an overzealous Gargano had promised last week that he would defend the North American title against a worthy opponent.

Gargano, who has found a new appreciation for spinning wheels, created the "Wheel Of Challengers" before tonight's match which had names of several Superstars written on it. The wheel chose Leon Ruff and so the match was made.

Leon Ruff wins his first match in WWE

Not only did Ruff win the North American title but it was also the former EVOLVE star's first win in WWE after he had largely been used as an enhancement talent on the Black and Gold brand and the main roster.

The match started with Gargano seemingly showing a sign of respect to Ruff only to attack him with a cheap shot and went all over him in the early goings. Ruff rallied back with some shots but Johnny Wrestling dumped him outside the ring.

Gargano then shifted his focus from Ruff to Damian Priest who was watching the match from behind the barricade and mocked The Archer of Infamy with his signature taunt. When Ruff and Gargano got back in the ring, the former pinned a distracted Johnny Wrestling in a crucifix pin to get the pinfall victory.

After the match, everyone backstage congratulated Leon Ruff for his achievement and Priest gave him the keys to his Dodge Challenger and helped him escape from the clutches of Gargano.