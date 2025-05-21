Former WWE champion announces he's returning; issues huge threat 

Post WrestleMania season every year usually witnesses several returns in WWE. Now, over a month after this year's edition of The Show of Shows, a big name has confirmed he's returning soon. Bronson Reed recently sent out a tweet saying he's on his way back and warned those who are aping his style in the promotion.

Reed suffered a devastating foot injury during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024 while jumping from the top of the steel structure. It immediately put him out of action indefinitely, dashing his hopes of making it to WrestleMania 41. Though he's been absent from TV, Bronson Reed has been active on social media and continuously updates his fans about his path to recovery.

The former NXT North American Champion has now posted a new tweet, where he made it clear that he was returning to WWE soon. Along with that, Reed also fired a warning at those performers who were trying to copy his style in his absence.

Check out his tweet below:

"I'll be back soon enough. There are too many suckas biting my style," Bronson tweeted.

WWE canceled a major match for Bronson Reed

A couple of months back, in an interview, Seth Rollins stated he was supposed to have a rubber match with Reed at Saturday Night's Main Event 2024 on December 14. However, the freak injury to Bronson Reed at Survivor Series derailed those plans, and the two could never have a decisive end to finish their feud.

"I was so bummed. I think I was on the books for a match for that show, but my opponent, Bronson Reed, decided to jump off the top of a cage and snap his ankle. My match got scrapped," said Rollins.

Reed and Rollins were amidst a heated rivalry, with the two performers securing a win each in a pair of memorable matches when the former got injured. With The Messiah still on WWE RAW, but with the added advantage of having Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman on his side, it remains to be seen if Bronson Reed returns anytime soon to have a final match.

