Seth Rollins confirms WWE canceled his major match

Seth Rollins has disclosed that WWE was forced to cancel a major match last year due to unforeseen circumstances. The Visionary all but confirmed that he was scheduled to face Bronson Reed at Saturday Night's Main Event in December last year before an injury to the latter derailed those plans.

Ad

Rollins had a memorable feud with Reed in November, where the pair had a couple of crackling encounters. One of those matches went down at Crown Jewel 2024, where Seth Rollins came on top. However, Bronson Reed got his win back just a few days later on WWE RAW, setting the stage for a feud-ending clash.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately though, before the duo could have their rubber match, Reed suffered a serious injury at Survivor Series 2024. In an interview with WFAN, The Visionary confirmed that WWE scrapped a match between him and Reed for Saturday Night's Main Event 2024 on December 14th.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

"I was so bummed. I think I was on the books for a match for that show, but my opponent, Bronson Reed, decided to jump off the top of a cage and snap his ankle. My match got scrapped," said Rollins.

Ad

Seth Rollins gives an update on Becky Lynch

Elsewhere in the same conversation, Rollins gave an update about his wife, Becky Lynch, who has been absent from WWE programming since May 2024.

He explained that while Lynch was occupied with a few projects outside of wrestling, the rumors around her retirement were false and that was ready to make a grand return.

“She took a few months off. She did some television projects, and so she’s gearing up to get ready to come back. Don’t know when that’s going to happen just yet, but I mean, she is active, yes. I will not say she is retired. She’s not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling," said Rollins.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins was in action on this week's WWE RAW. The Visionary won a Steel Cage Match against his arch-rival CM Punk, thanks to a shocking appearance from Roman Reigns.

This has seemingly laid the seeds for the rumored triple-threat match between the three megastars for WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback