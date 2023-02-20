Former WWE Champion announces that he is set to undergo major surgery next month

Over the years, many current and former WWE stars have had to undergo surgery to fully rehabilitate an injury that has been bothering them. Earlier this week, Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that he is set to go under the knife once again.

The former Olympic Gold Medalist is no stranger to having surgeries for serious injuries, with the 54-year-old hurting his neck on multiple occasions over the years.

Speaking on his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion announced that he will be having an operation on his back next month.

"They’re not going to do any fusion or anything like that, thank God," Angle said. "They’re going to clean it out. They’re going to clean all the arthritis out because I have a nerve going down my leg and it’s bothering me. There’s pain in my lower back. So, they’re going to clean all that stuff out, take the bone chips out, the calcium and stuff like that. He said I should be good to go after that. He said it might not relieve all the lower back pain, but you’re not going to feel the pain running down your leg." (H/T Wrestling News)

Kurt Angle was recently seen in WWE last month as he appeared as an honorary member of D Generation X during the 30th Anniversary episode of RAW as well as working as a special guest referee.

Kurt Angle has high praise for a current WWE Superstar

As a highly respected legend in the wrestling business, the Hall of Famer's opinion carries a lot of weight. A recent take of his that caught the attention of many was that Seth Rollins should be in the same spot as Roman Reigns.

During another edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the legendary WWE superstar praised the commitment and passion that Seth Rollins has for the business.

"I really like Seth Rollins. I love the character he's doing right now. The flamboyant thing. He is such a great wrestler. Such a great talent. I know the company has utilized him a lot in the past couple of years, but I think they don't utilize him enough. I think this guy should be where Roman Reigns is, on top all the time." (H/T Fightful)

Both Seth and Roman arrived on WWE's main roster together in 2012 alongside Jon Moxley (a.k.a Dean Ambrose) as part of the game-changing stable known as The Shield.

