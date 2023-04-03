Former WWE Champion appears unhappy with his role at WrestleMania 39

For weeks, WWE fans wondered what Bobby Lashley would do at WrestleMania 39. He was scheduled to face Bray Wyatt before the former Universal Champion stopped appearing on television due to a reported "physical issue."

Despite Lashley claiming he would have a match, all he did at WrestleMania 39 was appear on the stage and display the Andre the Giant Battle Royal trophy he won on SmackDown. This has disappointed several fans, and it looks like The All-Mighty feels the same way.

The two-time WWE Champion has liked many unhappy tweets about his involvement at The Show of Shows. Quite a few Twitter users pointed this out, proving Bobby Lashley was likely dissatisfied with his role at The Show of Shows. One can check it out by going to the 'Likes' section on his Twitter handle.

Here are some of the tweets Lashley liked:

Ango @AngoPW Bobby Lashley seems to not be happy about his #WrestleMania booking Bobby Lashley seems to not be happy about his #WrestleMania booking 😬 https://t.co/7XH3YZCEp9

Nicholas @NicholasPascar5



#WrestleMania Bobby Lashley is NOT having it Bobby Lashley is NOT having it 😬#WrestleMania https://t.co/tkearkcady

It's evident WWE should have booked something better for The All Mighty at 'Mania, especially after what happened later on the show. Shane McMahon returned to face The Miz before getting injured seconds into the match, with Snoop Dogg having to save the segment and pin The A-Lister.

Do you think Bobby Lashley should have done more at WrestleMania 39? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes