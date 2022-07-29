Former WWE Champion approached for a boxing match against Mike Tyson

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley was recently asked about his interest in squaring up against boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Tyson is one of the greatest professional boxers in the sport's history. However, the former WBA Heavyweight Champion has also made his presence felt in the pro wrestling world. Tyson had a program with Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the 1990s. He has also made multiple appearances in All Elite Wrestling in the last few years.

During a recent interview with Fightful Select, Lashley revealed that he was approached "by a bare-knuckle boxing company rep" for a potential match against Iron Mike. The current United States Champion added that the rep mentioned the famous Maddison Square Garden arena as a possible venue.

While Lashley stated his desire to compete against the boxing legend in his background, there's still no confirmation of the bout.

The All Mighty will also be in action at WWE's premium live event, SummerSlam. He is slated to defend his US Championship against Theory in a singles match.

Mike Tyson was instrumental in WWE's success in the 1990s

Back in 1997, WWE (fka WWF) was notably struggling to compete with rival promotion WCW with declining ratings and a loss of advertisers. Mike Tyson, meanwhile, was suspended from boxing for 15 months after biting off part of Evander Holyfield's ear.

During this time, Vince McMahon approached the boxing megastar star in hopes of benefiting from his mainstream appeal. McMahon's move worked wonders for WWE. Tyson's appearance skyrocketed the ratings and was one of the turning points in the Monday Night Wars.

Iron Mike was involved in a feud with Austin and was announced as the "special enforcer" for his match against Michaels at WrestleMania 14. He also sided with DX during the build-up to 'Mania.

However, the boxing legend turned on Michales at The Showcase of Immortals after The Heartbreak Kid attempted to cheat during the match.

Tyson's involvement in Austin's storyline elevated the latter's status as a top star. While Iron Mike's stint with WWE was for a brief period, it helped the company become the global juggernaut it is today.

