Former WWE Champion attacks The Viking Raiders on SmackDown

The new and vicious Viking Raiders got a taste of their own medicine tonight on SmackDown from former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

On the July 1st edition of SmackDown, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were set to battle Erik & Ivar in a tag team match. But the Viking Raiders brutally attacked them before the bell and beat them down with their shields.

The Viking Raiders made the rivalry even more personal last week when they injured Xavier Woods. They put the latter's leg in a steel chair and used their shields again as weapons.

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston finally got some revenge tonight for The New Day on SmackDown. The Viking Raiders defeated Tommy Gibson & Jim Mulkey with ease tonight on the blue brand.

After the match, Erik and Ivar threw their opponents outside the ring and posed for the audience. The crowd stirred in the background as Kofi slid into the ring.

He bashed The Viking Raiders several times with a kendo stick before they retreated. The segment ended with the crowd loudly chanting "Kofi!" as he stood tall in the ring.

Kofi then battled Erik in a singles match, and Ivar was ringside. Erik dominated the action early on, but Kingston knocked him out of the ring. Toward the end, the former WWE Champion hit the Trust Fall and rolled up Erik for a pinfall victory.

