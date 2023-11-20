Former WWE champion backs The Miz to end Gunther's title reign

A former WWE champion recently backed The Miz to win the Intercontinental Championship and end Gunther's historic title reign.

The Miz won a fatal four-way match to become the number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship on the November 6 edition of Monday Night RAW. The A-lister pinned Bronson Reed for the win. The eight-time Intercontinental Champion will challenge The Ring General for the title at Survivor Series on November 25.

Matt Cardona (f.k.a. Zack Ryder) took to his Instagram account and backed The Miz to win the prestigious title one more time. A former Intercontinental Champion himself, Cardona commented on a post on WWE's official Instagram account which asked if The Miz would be able to become a nine-time Intercontinental Champion.

"Will @mikethemiz become Intercontinental Champion for the ninth time at #SurvivorSeries?" WWE wrote on Instagram.

Cardona responded to the company's post, writing that he is hopeful for The Miz against the leader of Imperium.

"I hope so," Matt Cardona wrote.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in Chicago. The Ring General has already become the longest-reigning champion in the history of the Intercontinental Championship. The Miz, on the other hand, is one title win away from equaling Chris Jericho's record of nine separate reigns.

Gunther reveals how he is different from WWE Superstar The Miz

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Gunther talked about the Stamford-based company's product in the past. He also shared what makes him different from The Miz.

The Intercontinental Champion revealed that getting to this point was a huge challenge for him, as the 36-year-old believes that he is not a typical WWE wrestler like most of the big names in the company.

"I think in the internet wrestling bubble during that time, I don't remember what year it was, there was a sentiment towards the company that's programming right now is not really good and we don't enjoy it. And for me, Miz was always like the embodiment of that era, that feeling that I had. Nevertheless, to say it's obviously a big challenge for me because I'm not the typical WWE guy in that sense... On the other side, we have Miz, who is somebody who's a prime example of how effective that system can be and how successful," Gunther said.

