Former WWE Champion Batista reveals his goal in Hollywood

Former WWE Superstar Batista is among the most successful professional wrestlers who have become actors. The Animal recently opened up about his goal of becoming a Hollywood star.

The former WWE Champion wrestled his last wrestling match at WrestleMania 35, where he took on Triple H in a No Holds Barred match. After losing the bout to The Game, he announced his retirement from professional wrestling the next day.

Batista has since been part of several movie projects. However, in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the 56-year-old stated that he wanted to earn respect in Hollywood like he did from wrestling legends such as The Undertaker, Triple H, and Eddie Guerrero, which meant everything to him.

"In wrestling, the respect I earned from people like The Undertaker, Triple H, and Eddie Guerrero meant everything to me. It’s the same in Hollywood. I want to feel like I deserve to be here, that I’ve earned my place among the best," he said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Wrestling veteran makes a bold claim about Batista

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, former wrestling manager Kenny Bolin spilled the beans about Batista's run in Ohio Valley Wrestling. The real-life David Bautista Jr. portrayed the character named The Leviathan in OVW.

Bolin accused Batista of having a negative attitude. John Cena's former manager stated that the then-Leviathan would miss practice and did not get along with Jim Cornette.

"Nobody looked like him. And needless to say, back in his days here, he was known as Leviathan. And yes, I saw him from his very early days. But he had a very negative attitude. He got sick a lot because he said that when Jimmy [Jim Cornette] made him shave his head, it caused him to get colds a lot. He would miss out on practice, and he did not develop a real good relationship with Jimmy, even though Jimmy put Leviathan with Synn, Jimmy's wife," he said.

Dave Bautista stars in an upcoming action movie, Trap House, which will be released in the United States on November 14. The rest of the cast includes Sophia Lillis, Jack Champion, Kate del Castillo, Whitney Peak, and Bobby Cannavale.

