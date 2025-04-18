Former WWE Champion Batista teases WrestleMania return

WWE legend Batista has dropped a major return tease heading into WrestleMania 41. His last in-ring appearance was against Triple H at the 2019 edition of The Showcase of the Immortals.

The 56-year-old took to his Instagram account to post a picture of himself from his appearance on Monday Night RAW before his WrestleMania 35 bout with The Game. The former Evolution member is staring at the WrestleMania sign in the picture.

"April 2019," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Batista returned to the wrestling promotion in October 2018 to reunite with the rest of Evolution for an appearance on SmackDown's 1000th episode to tease a match with Triple H. He showed up the following year in February to brutally attack Ric Flair and demand a WrestleMania clash with Hunter.

The two former stablemates put forth a highly engaging back-and-forth contest. Interference from The Nature Boy helped Triple H secure his first singles win over The Animal. The latter announced his retirement from professional wrestling after the loss.

Wrestling veteran makes a bold claim about Batista

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, John Cena's former manager, Kenny Bolin, opened up about working with Batista in Ohio Valley Wrestling. The Hollywood star went by the name The Leviathan back then.

The 65-year-old criticized Batista for having a negative attitude. The veteran noted that the latter would miss out on practice and did not get along with Jim Cornette. The erstwhile Leviathan even claimed that Cornette making him shave his head caused him to catch a cold repeatedly.

"Nobody looked like him. And needless to say back in his days here, he was known as Leviathan. And yes, I saw him from his very early days. But he had a very negative attitude. He got sick a lot because he said that when Jimmy [Jim Cornette] made him shave his head, it caused him to get colds a lot. He would miss out on practice, and he did not develop a real good relationship with Jimmy, even though Jimmy put Leviathan with Synn, Jimmy's wife," he said. [From 25:36 to 26:03]

You can check out Kenny Bolin's comments in the video below:

Batista was officially announced as an inductee to the 2020 Class of WWE Hall of Fame. However, he had to pull out of the ceremony (postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) due to prior commitments. It will be interesting to see if and when the veteran will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

