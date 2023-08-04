Former WWE champion believes SummerSlam match could be the start of a new chapter

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently talked about his upcoming SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins, which he believes could be the beginning of a new chapter in his story.

Shortly after his debut on RAW back in 2016, he shockingly defeated Roman Reigns and then went on to beat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam to become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. However, an unfortunate injury during the match meant that he had to relinquish his title just 24 hours later.

Since then, Balor hasn't been able to secure the top prize. Seven years later, he has rediscovered himself as part of The Judgment Day and is now determined to regain the gold that has eluded him.

Balor is set to face his longtime rival Seth "Freakin" Rollins at SummerSlam for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. With the same opponent at the same event for a world title, it definitely is seven years in the making.

Ahead of his match, Balor sat down with Sports Illustrated and talked about SummerSlam 2016 and the importance of this match for his career. He said:

"I think that SummerSlam in 2016 is a microcosm of my whole career. I was a kid from a country that had no pro wrestling at all. My whole life I was told, over and over, that I couldn't even be in the business. Then when I broke in, I was told every reason as to why I couldn't be successful. Everyone was always putting obstacles in my way. I feel the injury at SummerSlam, which occurred moments into the [19-minute] match, was just another obstacle I needed to overcome. And that's how I approached it. Adapt, overcome, and move forward. Seven years later, SummerSlam 2023 is not the end of the story. It's the beginning of a new chapter." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

This year's SummerSlam is set to take place on Saturday in Detroit, Michigan.

Will Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam?

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest has been one of the most impressive superstars recently.

Ever since Priest won Money in the Bank, fans have been wondering whether he will cash in his briefcase at the expense of his stablemate Finn Balor.

Though things on-screen seem to be fine at the moment, there have definitely been instances where both men have doubted each other. This happened at Money in the Bank when Priest unintentionally cost Balor the title.

LuKe WD @LuKe_TheAce Just imagine the story Judgment Day can tell with Finn Bálor as World Champion, and Damian Priest as Señor In The Bank pic.twitter.com/RIingh6hAF

It will be interesting to see if Priest cashes in his briefcase at SummerSlam.

