WWE SmackDown Superstar Big E was a guest on "OutKick Live", where he discussed his stint with The New Day and the faction's breakup during the 2020 WWE Draft. Big E opened up on the early days of The New Day, and how a WWE legend told Kofi Kingston that The New Day was holding him back.

The legend in question was Big Show, who approached Kofi Kingston to talk to him about ditching the faction. Big Show dubbed both Big E and Xavier Woods as 'idiots', and added that The New Day was a sinking ship.

In 2014, where Big Show saw where we were, and he said-- he pulled Kofi aside in front of me and Woods and said, 'Kofi, what are you doing with those two idiots?' referring to me and Woods. He essentially said, not even joking around, that this is a sinking ship, you're better than this, you're World Championship material. So I remember Kofi being, and rightfully so, the guy a ton of people had a lot of respect for, a guy that Big Show clearly thought was better than being saddled with this group.

Big Show couldn't have been more wrong about The New Day

The New Day went on to become one of the most popular factions in WWE history, and won numerous Tag Team titles. The faction's hilarious antics made them a big hit among WWE's young audience, leading to huge merchandise sales on a regular basis.

While associated with The New Day, Kofi Kingston got his shot at glory at WrestleMania 35, where he won his first and only WWE title by defeating Daniel Bryan. Kofi held the belt for around six months before dropping it to Brock Lesnar on SmackDown's FOX premiere.