Former WWE champion breaks character to praise Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is arguably one of the most popular stars in WWE history. A former champion recently broke character to shower The OTC with praise.

Ad

The former member of The Shield has been part of some of the Stamford-based company's most memorable moments in the last decade. The captivating character of The Tribal Chief, coupled with the compelling storyline of The Bloodline, helped Roman become a crowd favorite despite being a heel. Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul recently hailed Reigns for his charismatic presence.

On the latest edition of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Maverick opined that Roman Reigns has more aura than any other guest that has been on his podcast. He noted that everyone can feel The OTC's presence whenever he enters a room. Paul further stated that something in the atmosphere changes every time Roman shows up at a WWE event.

Ad

Trending

"You want to know who had the most aura on the show? In my opinion, I think it was Roman Reigns. He's a guy who enters the room and everyone is like, 'Who the f*ck is that guy?' Watch him come out at a WWE event. Man, I swear to God, like, something in the atmosphere changes. The whole stadium is just watching this guy," he said. [From 1:34:00 to 1:34:20]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Logan Paul's comments:

Ad

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE programming since the RAW after WrestleMania

Roman Reigns suffered a massive setback at WrestleMania 41 as Paul Heyman betrayed him and CM Punk to align himself with Seth Rollins. The Wiseman helped The Visionary win the Triple-Threat Match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the RAW after The Showcase of the Immortals, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. The newly formed faction took out The Best in the World and The OTC. Reigns has been away from action ever since.

Ad

Ad

Real-life Bloodline member Rikishi claimed that Reigns was plotting something during his time away from the squared circle. It remains to be seen when The OTC will return to WWE programming.

Please credit IMPAULSIVE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More