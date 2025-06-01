  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Former WWE champion breaks character to send heartwarming message to R-Truth following release

Former WWE champion breaks character to send heartwarming message to R-Truth following release

By Ankit Verma
Modified Jun 01, 2025 17:25 GMT
R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night
R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE veteran R-Truth shocked the wrestling world by announcing his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. A popular heel character broke kayfabe moments ago to pen down a heartwarming message for the 53-year-old.

Ad

R-Truth has been part of several iconic moments over the years. In the early half of 2024, he shared multiple hilarious moments with #DIY. Truth would mistake the former WWE Tag Team Champions for D-Generation X, referring to Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano as Triple H and Shawn Michaels, respectively.

Tommaso Ciampa recently took to his Instagram account to thank the veteran for all the laughs and memories in a heartfelt message. He hailed Truth for being a kind and authentic person.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Thank you for the laughs and the memories. It was an honor and a privilege to share a locker room with Truth. A professional and an entertainer to his core. Also, one of the kindest and one of the most authentic guys I have ever met in this industry. 🖤@ronkillings1," he wrote.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Ad
Ad

R-Truth wrestled his so-called childhood hero, John Cena, in a non-title match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last month. Unfortunately, he could not beat Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect back into Cena as he promised. However, his last in-ring appearance was against The New Bloodline's JC Mateo on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which also ended in defeat.

Truth's release has come as a massive surprise to the WWE roster. It remains to be seen if the veteran makes a return to the wrestling promotion in any capacity in the future.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications