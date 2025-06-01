Former WWE champion breaks character to send heartwarming message to R-Truth following release

WWE veteran R-Truth shocked the wrestling world by announcing his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. A popular heel character broke kayfabe moments ago to pen down a heartwarming message for the 53-year-old.

R-Truth has been part of several iconic moments over the years. In the early half of 2024, he shared multiple hilarious moments with #DIY. Truth would mistake the former WWE Tag Team Champions for D-Generation X, referring to Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano as Triple H and Shawn Michaels, respectively.

Tommaso Ciampa recently took to his Instagram account to thank the veteran for all the laughs and memories in a heartfelt message. He hailed Truth for being a kind and authentic person.

"Thank you for the laughs and the memories. It was an honor and a privilege to share a locker room with Truth. A professional and an entertainer to his core. Also, one of the kindest and one of the most authentic guys I have ever met in this industry. 🖤@ronkillings1," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

R-Truth wrestled his so-called childhood hero, John Cena, in a non-title match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last month. Unfortunately, he could not beat Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect back into Cena as he promised. However, his last in-ring appearance was against The New Bloodline's JC Mateo on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which also ended in defeat.

Truth's release has come as a massive surprise to the WWE roster. It remains to be seen if the veteran makes a return to the wrestling promotion in any capacity in the future.

