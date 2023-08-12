WWE
Former WWE Champion breaks silence after first time ever match set up for SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Aug 12, 2023 07:52 IST
SmackDown stage
SmackDown took place in Canada tonight

A former WWE Champion broke his silence after a first-time-ever match was set up tonight on SmackDown.

Despite being in the same company for quite a long time, Sheamus and Edge have never really squared off in a singles match. They have only squared off in multi-man matches and tag team matches but they never faced each other one-on-one.

Tonight on the blue brand, Edge made a surprising return and challenged Sheamus to a first-time-ever match next week on SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior didn't hesitate to accept the challenge of the Rated R Superstar. Hence, the match was made official for next week.

Following the announcement of the match, Sheamus took to Twitter to send a message stating that he is going to have a classic five-star banger with the Hall of Famer.

"WWE Universe! Next week on #SmackDown WE are gonna send @EdgeRatedR into… another 25 years with a classic 5 BANGER!!!"

Check out the tweet here.

Screengrab of Sheamus&#039; tweet
Screengrab of Sheamus' tweet

It will be interesting to see these two men square next week on SmackDown in what is sure to be a banger.

Who do you think will win next week on SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
