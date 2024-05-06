Former WWE champion breaks silence after King of the Ring omission; calls out major botch

WWE star and former multi-time tag team champion, Xavier Woods, has reacted to his omission from the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

On a recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Woods was in action against Gunther. While it wasn't a qualifying match, Woods' loss set The Ring General on the right track for this year's tournament. In 2021, the New Day member won the King of the Ring tournament.

Replacing Woods in the tournament is Kofi Kingston, who is set to face Rey Mysterio in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring. On Twitter/X, Woods reacted to his omission and called out WWE for botching Kingston's name in the match graphic.

"You all know how important King of the Ring has always been to me. I'm not in the tournament this year but my brother Kofi has the chance to gain the crown. BRING IT HOME FOR NEW DAY! Also please spell his name correctly on the next graphic," wrote Woods.

Check out Woods' tweet:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods spoke about his victory over Roman Reigns

After winning the 2021 King of the Ring tournament, Xavier Woods briefly feuded with Roman Reigns, who destroyed King Woods' crown.

Speaking with WWE Deutschland, Woods took a shot at Reigns and recalled his technical win over The Tribal Chief. Woods said:

"Does it annoy me that people forget? The thing is... How do we say this? I beat him, and every time he talks about acknowledge me, acknowledge that. Acknowledge that I beat him, acknowledge that I've won King of The Ring. You know people decided to forget or have selective memories; all you can do is to continue to go out each and every night and give them something to talk about. So if you want to forget, I'll remind you. I'll remind you every single Monday Night RAW."

Expand Tweet

Amid Woods' absence from this year's King of the Ring tournament, Kofi Kingston will aim to bring the crown home for The New Day.