Former WWE champion busted open following unfortunate botch at Saturday Night's Main Event

Saturday Night's Main Event was the spectacle that WWE expected it to be, with returns and surprises throughout. One of the biggest shocks came when Zelina Vega missed the 619 while defending her championship against Chelsea Green.
Vega has been hitting the 619 for years, something she adopted while working with Rey Mysterio in the LWO. She even still uses the Back Stabber, which was a move made famous by Carlito, a former member of the LWO himself, who now works with The Judgment Day.
The WWE Women's United States Champion was forced to double down on the 619, and the second kick landed in the face of Green, which left her bloodied in the ring following the pin.
It was a shock that Vega didn't manage to make full contact with the move, but wrestling is a gamble, and just because a move has hit every time before doesn't mean that errors are not always made.
Green could have suffered a broken nose from the kick, but it's unclear if it was a superficial injury; this should become evident ahead of WWE SmackDown and could be a reason for Green to push for another rematch for her Women's United States Championship.