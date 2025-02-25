  • home icon
Former WWE champion calls out Jey Uso; questions World Heavyweight Title shot

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 25, 2025 03:57 GMT
Jey Uso
Jey Uso is a former Intercontinental Champion (source: WWE.com)

A former champion just called out Jey Uso. He questioned his ability to win the world title.

Grayson Waller called out Jey Uso tonight. Jey shocked the world when he won the 2025 Royal Rumble match, earning himself a shot at the world title at WrestleMania 41. However, Gunther warned Jey not to pick him to face at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Despite this warning, Jey still chose the Ring General.

Tonight on RAW, Gunther tried to send a message to the OG Bloodline member by destroying Akira Tozawa and Otis in the ring. However, Jey came out to make the save. Later on in the night, Jey went to check on Akira Tozawa backstage. Following this, he ran into A-Town Down Under.

Grayson Waller called The Yeet Master a meme, but Jey ignored him by yeeting. This made Waller mad, and he claimed that Jey was not on Gunther's level and would get embarrassed by the Ring General at WrestleMania 41. Jey said that he would prove his doubters wrong at WrestleMania and then superkicked Waller in the face.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can defeat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
