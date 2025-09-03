  • home icon
  • Former WWE champion calls out Roman Reigns

Former WWE champion calls out Roman Reigns

By Ankit Verma
Published Sep 03, 2025 17:46 GMT
Roman Reigns on RAW (Pictures credits: WWE.com)
Roman Reigns on RAW (Pictures credits: WWE.com)

A former WWE champion recently called out Roman Reigns for his actions at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. The OTC wrestled Bronson Reed in the opening contest of the show.

The Aus-Zilla put forth an impressive performance and pushed the former leader of The Bloodline to his limit. However, the Head of the Table dug deeper and managed to secure the win. Interestingly, it was Reigns' actions while celebrating his win that grabbed the attention of The New Day's Xavier Woods.

Roman Reigns confronted Paul Heyman after the match. He got his sneakers back and choked out his former Wiseman. However, instead of keeping the sneakers for himself, the 40-year-old signed the shoes before tossing them into the crowd instead.

Xavier Woods recently took to his X/Twitter account to question Reigns tossing his sneakers into the crowd. The former World Tag Team Champion insinuated that although the Tribal Chief went to war with the Tribal Thief at the premium live event, he wasn't even interested in the shoes.

"So he didn't even really want the shoes anyway??" he wrote.

You can check out Xavier Woods' X/Twitter post below:

Although Roman Reigns won the match at WWE Clash in Paris, it was The Vision who got the final laugh. Soon after The OTC threw the shoes into the crowd, Bron Breakker showed up out of nowhere to spear the former Undisputed WWE Champion through the announcer's desk. Breakker and Bron continued to assault Reigns so badly that he had to be taken out of the building on a stretcher.

WWE provided an update on Roman Reigns following the brutal attack

The post-match attack at Clash in Paris was done to write Roman Reigns off WWE programming for a while. The RAW star will reportedly be headed to Australia to film for the upcoming Street Fighter movie. The wrestling promotion continued with the injury angle on the latest edition of the red brand.

In the opening segment of the show, Bron Breakker claimed that Reigns was still in the hospital courtesy of the brutal assault. Later, Michael Cole also disclosed that Roman would be out of action indefinitely, as the attack left him with multiple fractured ribs.

It will be interesting to see when The OTC makes his return to the squared circle.

Edited by Ankit Verma
