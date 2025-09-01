Unfortunate Roman Reigns health update following WWE Clash in Paris attack shared on RAW

Popular WWE Superstars provided an update on Roman Reigns' health on Monday Night RAW. The OTC was stretchered out of the arena at Clash in Paris.In the opening segment of the September 1 edition of the red brand, The Vision's Bron Breakker stated that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was still in the hospital. His tag team partner, Bronson Reed, reiterated Bron's words and pointed out that they assaulted Reigns because he was not in their leader, Seth Rollins' vision of WWE.Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed last night at WWE Clash in Paris. After the match, the Tribal Chief got his sneakers back and followed it up by choking out his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman. However, moments later, Bron Breakker showed up to spear Reigns through the commentators' table.Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker then brutally beat up Reigns, and the latter had to be taken out of the building on a stretcher. The RAW General Manager punished the duo for it by kicking them out of the arena.For those unaware, the attack on Roman Reigns was to write him off television. The OTC is reportedly set to take some time out from his WWE schedule and head over to Australia to film for the upcoming movie Street Fighter. It remains to be seen how long it takes for the 40-year-old to make his return.