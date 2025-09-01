  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • Unfortunate Roman Reigns health update following WWE Clash in Paris attack shared on RAW

Unfortunate Roman Reigns health update following WWE Clash in Paris attack shared on RAW

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 01, 2025 18:54 GMT
A still from Clas in Paris (Picture credits: WWE.com)
A still from Clash in Paris (Picture credits: WWE.com)

Popular WWE Superstars provided an update on Roman Reigns' health on Monday Night RAW. The OTC was stretchered out of the arena at Clash in Paris.

Ad

In the opening segment of the September 1 edition of the red brand, The Vision's Bron Breakker stated that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was still in the hospital. His tag team partner, Bronson Reed, reiterated Bron's words and pointed out that they assaulted Reigns because he was not in their leader, Seth Rollins' vision of WWE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed last night at WWE Clash in Paris. After the match, the Tribal Chief got his sneakers back and followed it up by choking out his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman. However, moments later, Bron Breakker showed up to spear Reigns through the commentators' table.

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker then brutally beat up Reigns, and the latter had to be taken out of the building on a stretcher. The RAW General Manager punished the duo for it by kicking them out of the arena.

For those unaware, the attack on Roman Reigns was to write him off television. The OTC is reportedly set to take some time out from his WWE schedule and head over to Australia to film for the upcoming movie Street Fighter. It remains to be seen how long it takes for the 40-year-old to make his return.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications