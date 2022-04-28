Former WWE Champion calls out Tyson Fury

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has called out boxing superstar Tyson Fury during a recent interview.

Fury recently knocked out Dillian Whyte in Round 6 at a packed Wembley Stadium in London. He then had a brief and humourous encounter with UFC World Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, where a boxing/MMA hybrid rules fight was discussed. Fury also mentioned that he wanted to knock Drew McIntyre out.

Speaking to WalesOnline, McIntyre addressed the comments made by the Heavyweight Boxing Champion. The former WWE Champion stated that he appreciated the publicity, but Fury will need to reach out to WWE to make something happen.

"I appreciate it and the publicity, but he's going to have to pick up the phone and make that call if he wants anything to happen. He can keep talking about me all he wants," Drew said.

McIntyre also stated that while he would love to fight Tyson Fury at the upcoming WWE Stadium show in Cardiff, his dream is to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"You've got to go with the belts [WWE and Universal Championships]. The Fury thing would be a huge spectacle. Such a big name in his world and I'm a big name in our world, especially being the first ever British WWE champion. It would be a huge attraction match and I know I'd get a great match out of him. He works hard, he's an entertainer and he's got a passion for it. But at the same time, the dream was become WWE champion one day, with tens of thousands of people screaming."

McIntyre then stated how his WWE title wins came in front of zero crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He now wishes to win both the titles from Roman Reigns in front of fans during WWE's European Tour.

When was Tyson Fury's last WWE singles match?

If the Cardiff clash with Drew McIntyre indeed takes place, it will be Tyson Fury's first WWE match since October 2019.

The match took place in Saudi Arabia at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event and saw the Gypsy King take on former Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Tyson Fury defeated Strowman but then appeared alongside him during a WWE segment, hinting at a future tag team between them. The duo then took out Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel on SmackDown.

