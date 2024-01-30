Former WWE champion can join The Bloodline after shocking return at Royal Rumble, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The Bloodline continued its dominant run at Royal Rumble 2024 as Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Title with the help of Solo Sikoa. While Rumble winners Cody Rhodes and Bayley deservedly grabbed the headlines, another prominent competitor was in the news after her shocking return. The name in question is Naomi.

The 36-year-old first joined the Stamford-based company in 2009 and had a storied run, winning multiple titles, including the SmackDown Women's Championship. She walked out of WWE in May 2022 due to alleged creative differences and later signed with TNA. At Royal Rumble 2024, Naomi returned to World Wrestling Entertainment as the number two entrant in the titular match.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said Naomi could join her real-life husband, Jimmy Uso, in The Bloodline after months of speculation. However, he argued that the Samoan faction had lost momentum and wasn't at its peak anymore:

“The only thing is somehow, someway, they tie her into The Bloodline, but if you ask me, Bloodline has been dead for months now, so I don’t know,” Russo said. (36:03 - 36:15)

Potential update on Naomi's brand status after Royal Rumble return

While fans are understandably excited to see Naomi back, many are also eager to discover which main roster brand she will join in the coming weeks.

The former Women's Champion has been moved from the Alumni page to the active roster section on WWE's official website. However, there has been no confirmation on whether she will join RAW or SmackDown.

According to a recent report by Fightful, Naomi will be joining SmackDown soon. This means she can travel and work with her husband, Jimmy Uso, on the blue brand.

Keeping couples on the same brand has been a common practice in WWE. It will be interesting to see if the company will follow the same approach in the returning star's case.

