  • home icon
  • WWE
  • AJ Styles
  • Former WWE Champion Checks in on AJ Styles After Brutal Ending to Match on WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Checks in on AJ Styles After Brutal Ending to Match on WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 12, 2025 01:23 GMT
AJ Styles
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE's X account)

AJ Styles' match on WWE RAW ended with a brutal finish. A former WWE champion came to check on him after the bout.

Ad

Styles had been trying to get his hands on Dominik Mysterio for the past couple of weeks. However, Dirty Dom has been dodging him by claiming that he was not medically cleared to compete and even had a doctor's note to prove it. However, after Adam Pearce ordered him to get a re-evaluation, he was finally medically cleared to compete and defended his title at SummerSlam against Styles. During the match, Mysterio was able to pick up a controversial win. Last week on RAW, Mysterio went one-on-one with Dragon Lee. During the match, El Grande Americano got involved, allowing Dom to pick up the win. Styles also came out after the match and attacked Mysterio.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight, on RAW, Dragon Lee teamed with AJ Styles to face Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano. Toward the end of the match, El Grande tried to place a metal plate in his mask, but Styles kicked him, forcing him to drop it. Dominik picked it up and put it in his mask. When he got the opportunity, he headbutted Styles, which allowed El Grande to secure the win. Following the match, Styles was lying on the mat, and former WWE North American Champion Dragon Lee came to check on him. He even asked for somebody to come out and take a look at Styles.

Ad
Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Dominik Mysterio Broke Character to Speak About AJ Styles

This rivalry between Dominik Mysterio and Styles has been growing intense with each passing week. Their match at SummerSlam only intensified it further after Dom picked up a controversial win.

Recently, dirty Dom did an interview with Yannick "Pee Wee" Tremblay on YouTube, where he was asked about his favorite entrance theme other than his own. Surprisingly, Dom picked Styles' theme song.

Ad
"As much as I hate the guy, AJ Styles," Dominik said. [7:06-7:09]

It will be interesting to see if Styles will get a rematch against Dominik Mysterio.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications