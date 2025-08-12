AJ Styles' match on WWE RAW ended with a brutal finish. A former WWE champion came to check on him after the bout.Styles had been trying to get his hands on Dominik Mysterio for the past couple of weeks. However, Dirty Dom has been dodging him by claiming that he was not medically cleared to compete and even had a doctor's note to prove it. However, after Adam Pearce ordered him to get a re-evaluation, he was finally medically cleared to compete and defended his title at SummerSlam against Styles. During the match, Mysterio was able to pick up a controversial win. Last week on RAW, Mysterio went one-on-one with Dragon Lee. During the match, El Grande Americano got involved, allowing Dom to pick up the win. Styles also came out after the match and attacked Mysterio.Tonight, on RAW, Dragon Lee teamed with AJ Styles to face Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano. Toward the end of the match, El Grande tried to place a metal plate in his mask, but Styles kicked him, forcing him to drop it. Dominik picked it up and put it in his mask. When he got the opportunity, he headbutted Styles, which allowed El Grande to secure the win. Following the match, Styles was lying on the mat, and former WWE North American Champion Dragon Lee came to check on him. He even asked for somebody to come out and take a look at Styles.Dominik Mysterio Broke Character to Speak About AJ StylesThis rivalry between Dominik Mysterio and Styles has been growing intense with each passing week. Their match at SummerSlam only intensified it further after Dom picked up a controversial win.Recently, dirty Dom did an interview with Yannick &quot;Pee Wee&quot; Tremblay on YouTube, where he was asked about his favorite entrance theme other than his own. Surprisingly, Dom picked Styles' theme song.&quot;As much as I hate the guy, AJ Styles,&quot; Dominik said. [7:06-7:09]It will be interesting to see if Styles will get a rematch against Dominik Mysterio.