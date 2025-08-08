Dominik Mysterio breaks character; speaks openly about AJ Styles

Dominik Mysterio outsmarted AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Despite their current rivalry, Mysterio recently spoke openly about Styles and broke character to say something positive about The Phenomenal One.

On SummerSlam Sunday, "Dirty" Dom used an old trick used by Eddie Guerrero at WrestleMania 20 to defeat Styles. He unzipped his left boot and used it to incapacitate the former WWE Champion. He then hit the Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

In an interview with Yannick "Pee Wee" Tremblay on YouTube, Dominik Mysterio was asked a bunch of rapid-fire questions, like who's the most underrated wrestler or who's the most intimidating wrestler aside from Brock Lesnar? One of the questions was about his favorite entrance theme besides his own.

"As much as I hate the guy, AJ Styles," Dominik said. [7:06-7:09]

AJ Styles' current theme song is produced by Def Rebel and titled You Don't Want None, featuring Stevie Stone. On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio's theme is called It's My Time and is also produced by Def Rebel.

As for the answers to the two previous questions mentioned above, Dominik called Austin Theory the most underrated performer in WWE today. He then named Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton as two of the most intimidating superstars aside from Brock Lesnar.

Dominik Mysterio refuses to give his personal take about WWE: Unreal

In the same interview with Yannick "Pee Wee" Tremblay, Dominik Mysterio was asked about his thoughts on the WWE: Unreal docuseries that has swept the wrestling world on Netflix. Mysterio understood why the company produced it, but he decided to plead the fifth when it came to giving his personal take on it.

"Personally, I understand the business aspect of it. I understand that our industry needs to continue to grow as far as, you know, both deal with Netflix and now ESPN coming through. So, like, I understand the business aspect of it, but as far as my personal opinions towards the show, I plead the fifth," Dominik said. [From 3:08 to 3:31 in the video above]

While the five-part documentary has been praised by many, it has also received plenty of criticism due to how it exposes the business.

While using any quote from the article, please credit Yannick "Pee Wee" Tremblay's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

