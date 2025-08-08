"I plead the 5th" - Dominik Mysterio refuses to answer major WWE question

Reigning Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio refused to answer a major question during a recent interview. The WWE Superstar did give a professional perspective but pleaded the fifth for his personal answer.

Ad

One of the biggest headliners for WWE over the past week or so, aside from SummerSlam, is WWE: Unreal on Netflix. It's a five-part documentary series, focusing on the inner workings of the company. It revealed secrets that some fans didn't like, while others appreciated the hard work that goes into every show.

Speaking to Yannick "Pee Wee" Tremblay on YouTube, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio was asked about his thoughts on the polarizing docuseries. Mysterio understood why WWE released it due to the evolution of the business, but he refused to give a personal answer.

Ad

Trending

"Personally, I understand the business aspect of it. I understand that our industry needs to continue to grow as far as, you know, both deals with Netflix and now ESPN coming through. So, like I understand the business aspect of it, but as far as my personal opinions towards the show, I plead the fifth," Mysterio said. [From 3:08 to 3:31]

Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

Dominik Mysterio has been in the business since his birth due to being the son of the legendary Rey Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio praises Chad Gable and Seth Rollins

Speaking on the My Mom's Basement podcast with Robbie Fox, Dominik Mysterio was asked about the best technical wrestlers in WWE today.

Mysterio, without hesitation, praised Chad Gable and Seth Rollins for their in-ring qualities.

Ad

"Chad Gable. Uh, either Chad or Seth. Both very, very good with [sic] what they do and smart technically and know how to, like, manipulate the joints. Yeah, super, super smart guys," Dominik said.

While pro wrestling is in his blood, "Dirty" Dom had to go through various coaches such as Jay Lethal, Konnan, and Lance Storm before making his official in-ring WWE debut at SummerSlam 2020. He also improved a lot after turning heel, joining The Judgment Day, and becoming a workhorse for the company.

Ad

While using any quotes from this article, please credit Yannick "Pee Wee" Tremblay's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE