Dominik Mysterio breaks character to praise Seth Rollins and an absent WWE star

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio recently broke his on-screen character to praise Seth Rollins and another popular star. It is none other than Chad Gable.

Gable has been absent from WWE TV for quite some time now. The American Made star recently revealed that he had suffered a rotator cuff injury and was looking at the brighter side of it, as he was getting to spend time with his family.

Amid the former Alpha Academy leader's WWE absence, Dominik Mysterio broke his on-screen heel persona to praise Chad Gable during an interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox. The host asked ''Dirty'' Dom to name the most technical wrestler in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Judgment Day star namedropped Gable without any hesitation before mentioning Seth Rollins as well. Dominik added that both Rollins and Gable are "super smart guys" inside the ring.

"Chad Gable. Uh, either Chad or Seth. Both very, very good with [sic] what they do and smart technically and know how to, like, manipulate the joints. Yeah, super, super smart guys," he said. [19:58-20:20]

Check out the interview below:

Dominik Mysterio named a WWE Hall of Famer as the stiffest wrestler he has worked with

During the same interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, the host asked Dominik Mysterio to name the stiffest wrestler he has ever faced. The Judgment Day star surprisingly said that WWE Hall of Famer and his father, Rey Mysterio, is the stiffest wrestler he has ever worked with.

Dom added that he always gets scratches or suffers an injury after wrestling against his dad.

"Stiffest wrestler... Believe it or not, every time I wrestle my deadbeat dad, I always leave with scratches and marks. A bruised eye, bloody nose, something. And it's always with him," he said. [18:31-18:46]

Dominik Mysterio faced AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025. Despite being the underdog going into the bout, ''Dirty'' Dom held his own against the legend and retained his gold.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned next for his title reign.

