Judgment Day to add Dominik Mysterio's real-life friend as Carlito's official replacement? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day has finally reclaimed its position as one of the top factions in WWE. The latest episode of RAW saw Finn Balor and JD McDonagh secure the World Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez replaced Liv Morgan as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Ad

While it looks like good days have begun for The Judgment Day, the team has yet to find a replacement for Carlito. The 46-year-old announced his departure from WWE in June 2025, as the Stamford-based promotion didn't extend his contract. After weeks of not being able to find a suitable substitute, the stable might finally add Austin Theory as The Caribbean Bad Apple's official replacement.

The former United States Champion has a good friendship with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in real life. The two often travel together and post pictures of themselves working out. Interestingly, during the ad break this week on the red show, Theory's tag team partner, Grayson Waller, took digs at the team after they beat The New Day for the World Tag Team Title.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

That said, there is a possibility that the former United States Champion might leave Waller and join The Judgment Day. Since the team is a force to be reckoned with on RAW, Theory could ally with its members to regain the spotlight. Many feel A-Town Down Under has run its course and want the 27-year-old to part ways with The Aussie Icon. Theory could benefit from working with a veteran like Finn Balor.

Ad

While the above scenario might sound promising, it is mere speculation as of now. Only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

Liv Morgan to return to The Judgment Day and take back her place as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion?

After befriending Finn Balor, Roxanne Perez replaced Liv Morgan as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She will be teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez to defend the title in a Fatal Four-Way bout at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Ad

Liv Morgan was written off WWE TV after sustaining a shoulder injury in her match against Kairi Sane. However, Morgan's injury could be a work to further the storyline, something that Triple H and his creative team have done repeatedly in the past.

In a shocking turn of events, The Miracle Kid could pull a massive return before the scheduled bout in Atlanta and take back her place as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions along with Rodriguez. She could then kick Perez out of The Judgement Day later on. However, the scenario is highly unlikely to play out, as reports suggest that Morgan was badly injured and might be out for a while.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action