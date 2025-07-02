Judgment Day to add Dominik Mysterio's real-life friend as Carlito's official replacement? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day has finally reclaimed its position as one of the top factions in WWE. The latest episode of RAW saw Finn Balor and JD McDonagh secure the World Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez replaced Liv Morgan as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.
While it looks like good days have begun for The Judgment Day, the team has yet to find a replacement for Carlito. The 46-year-old announced his departure from WWE in June 2025, as the Stamford-based promotion didn't extend his contract. After weeks of not being able to find a suitable substitute, the stable might finally add Austin Theory as The Caribbean Bad Apple's official replacement.
The former United States Champion has a good friendship with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in real life. The two often travel together and post pictures of themselves working out. Interestingly, during the ad break this week on the red show, Theory's tag team partner, Grayson Waller, took digs at the team after they beat The New Day for the World Tag Team Title.
How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!
That said, there is a possibility that the former United States Champion might leave Waller and join The Judgment Day. Since the team is a force to be reckoned with on RAW, Theory could ally with its members to regain the spotlight. Many feel A-Town Down Under has run its course and want the 27-year-old to part ways with The Aussie Icon. Theory could benefit from working with a veteran like Finn Balor.
While the above scenario might sound promising, it is mere speculation as of now. Only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.
Liv Morgan to return to The Judgment Day and take back her place as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion?
After befriending Finn Balor, Roxanne Perez replaced Liv Morgan as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She will be teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez to defend the title in a Fatal Four-Way bout at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.
Liv Morgan was written off WWE TV after sustaining a shoulder injury in her match against Kairi Sane. However, Morgan's injury could be a work to further the storyline, something that Triple H and his creative team have done repeatedly in the past.
In a shocking turn of events, The Miracle Kid could pull a massive return before the scheduled bout in Atlanta and take back her place as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions along with Rodriguez. She could then kick Perez out of The Judgement Day later on. However, the scenario is highly unlikely to play out, as reports suggest that Morgan was badly injured and might be out for a while.
A top WWE star is missing in action