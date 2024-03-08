4 WWE stars Dominik Mysterio is close with in real life

Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the most hated stars in WWE today, and his position in The Judgment Day only gained him much more heat in the company. Despite his villainous persona, he still managed to win a few people over, even if some of them were also fellow heels.

For this list, we will look at four WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio has a close relationship with in real life.

#4. and #3. Fellow Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley

Unsurprisingly, Dominik Mysterio is close with his Judgment Day members in real life despite their rocky beginnings. However, some of them are closer to him than most, like Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Damian began working for the company in 2018, and Dominik the following year. However, their paths didn't exactly cross for a while due to the latter mostly working with his father, Rey Mysterio.

Priest even opened up that he was first unsure about Dominik when he joined the group. However, they are now best friends and may even be closer off-camera. Mr. Money in the Bank is one of the superstars who attended Dominik's recent wedding, and he served as the former North American Champion's groomsman.

Dominik also has a similar story with his friendship with Rhea Ripley. The latter stated that before they became an on-screen couple, they hadn't talked before and their bond began quite awkwardly. However, they became quite comfortable with each other after traveling together and hanging out off-screen.

#2. Former WWE US Champion Austin Theory

As one of the most hated stars in WWE, Dominik Mysterio may have a hard time getting along with others due to his character. However, this is not the case for a current WWE SmackDown star.

Another superstar Dominik is close with in real life is Austin Theory. Both men often travel together and regularly post photos of them working out. In the past, Theory even shared his interest in joining The Judgment Day.

Just like Damian Priest, the former US Champion was also one of Dominik's groomsmen for his wedding.

#1. Dominik Mysterio travels with Bronson Reed

One star that many fans may not be aware of who is quite close to Dominik is Bronson Reed. Although the Australian star is a singles star and Mysterio is part of a group, they could still find time to bond with each other from time to time.

Last year, Bronson shared that aside from traveling with Australian talents, he often shares the car with Austin and Dominik Mysterio. Bronson even added that they are "pretty bad guys on the road." However, since Theory was drafted to SmackDown, he would likely share the car with Dominik during shows.

