WWE RAW star reveals he travels with Austin Theory and Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory and Dominik Mysterio are two of the most universally disliked WWE Superstars right now. Another top main roster villain, Bronson Reed, recently revealed that he travels with both of his co-workers on the road.

Superstars often share car rides between shows, especially during live event tours. WWE even aired a behind-the-scenes series, Ride Along, between 2016 and 2020 to give fans a glimpse into wrestlers' conversations during car journeys.

In an interview on radio station 6iX Perth, Reed had no problem disclosing his travel partners:

"Usually I travel with some of the Australians, but I usually travel with Dominik Mysterio and Austin Theory, so the three of us are pretty bad guys on the road, so we're not too well-liked when we show up to the shows! That's my traveling companions, those two." [10:04 – 10:22]

Reed likely travels more frequently with Mysterio these days due to both men being assigned to the RAW roster. Theory has been a member of the SmackDown brand since May.

Bronson Reed cannot wait for WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE recently announced that the Elimination Chamber premium live event will take place in Perth, Australia, on February 24, 2024.

Bronson Reed is relishing the opportunity to compete in front of his home country fans at a major show:

"They're gonna expect to see nothing like they've seen before. Like I said, not only is it a huge live event for WWE, but you're gonna see this massive structure of the Elimination Chamber up close and personal. Also, in the huge Optus Stadium, like you said, I'm sure the atmosphere is gonna be insane." [10:34 – 10:50]

In the same interview, Reed expressed an interest in challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the event.

