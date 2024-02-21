26-year-old superstar to help and join The Judgment day at WWE Elimination Chamber? Exploring the chances

The WWE Elimination Chamber Perth Premium Live Event is packed with several top talents and exciting matches. One of the groups whose members are part of most matches is The Judgment Day. The group has been distant with one of its members recently, and it may be time for a new recruit.

The Judgment Day consists of Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. However, recent RAW episodes leading to WWE Elimination Chamber show that The Eradicator has been distant from the other members, and the same with the rest of the group. Interestingly, one WWE star who has been spending a lot of time with a specific member of The Judgment Day is Austin Theory.

Theory and Dominik Mysterio have been hanging out with each other for a while now, and they even traveled to Australia together. Theory also has no matches or segments planned for the upcoming premium live event, which could mean he has free time to conduct business with the heel faction. However, that may not be the case.

It's usual for WWE stars to hang out and travel with each other during their off times, especially heel characters, since they want to maintain kayfabe. Theory and Mysterio are friends in real life. When Theory was asked about joining the group in the past, he stated that he wasn't exactly trying to be a member, but it would be cool.

If anything, Austin and Grayson Waller could interrupt The Judgment Day's title match and cost Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne the titles at WWE Elimination Chamber. In this way, Theory and the Australian star will have a new feud to look forward to on SmackDown.

Why does Austin Theory think The Judgment Day owes him?

In October last year, Finn Balor and Damian Priest won back the Undisputed Tag Team Championships from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. However, before Cody and Jey faced The Judgment Day in a rematch, they first defended the titles against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Interestingly, the 26-year-old believes he was the reason the stable won the gold again.

On a past episode of The Bump, Austin stated that Jey and Cody were no longer the champions because he and Grayson wore them down before they faced The Judgment Day the following week. Due to this, the group should thank Austin Theory.

What will The Judgment Day be doing in the WWE Elimination Chamber?

Three out of the five Judgment Day members will be in action at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber. Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, while Finn and Damian will defend their Undisputed Tag Team titles against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

It would be interesting to see what is in store for Austin Theory and if it involves The Judgment Day.

