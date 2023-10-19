Former WWE champion says The Judgment Day owe him a thank you for his help, and it is not Jimmy Uso

The Judgment Day won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship after defeating the team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, and a former champion believes his help played a vital role in their win. He feels that the members of the faction owe him a thank you.

The superstar in question is Austin Theory, who teamed up with Grayson Waller to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship last week on SmackDown. The duo pushed the champions to their limit but could not secure the title-claiming win.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the former United States Champion claimed Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso lost because of the beating they received from him and Waller last Friday. Theory believes it made the job easy for The Judgment Day and they should thank him and Waller for the assistance.

"Main Event Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, are they the tag team champions right now? Uh-uh, I didn't think so, okay? I didn't think so. Yeah, thanks to me because I beat them down. Me and Grayson Waller, we wore them down. When they showed up on Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day, you know what they did? Swooped in...They do [owe Theory a 'Thank You']" [From 25:22 to 25:40]

You can watch the entire interview here:

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller make for an intriguing pair. The two are great in-ring performers and have top-notch mic skills. In addition to all this, the two complement each other very well. If they carry on as a team, the duo will definitely win the tag team titles in the future.

WWE Superstar Austin Theory's thoughts on joining The Judgment Day

In the same interview, after talking about his role in The Judgment Day's title win, Austin Theory teased his addition to the faction.

Theory stated that he was not asking The Judgment Day to offer him a spot in the group, but that it would be great if it ever happened.

"I'm not asking for a membership in The Judgment Day. I mean, it would be kind of cool, right?" he said.

What are your thoughts on Grayson Waller and Austin Theory as a team? Sound off in the comments section below.

