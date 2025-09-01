Former WWE champion claims Adam Pearce is a corrupt General Manager

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce received major backlash for a decision he made on the latest edition of the red brand. A former champion referred to him as a corrupt GM.On the September 1 edition of the red brand, Dominik Mysterio put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line against AJ Styles. However, before the match, the RAW GM confronted The Judgment Day backstage to inform the faction that JD McDonagh and Finn Balor would be banned from ringside for the championship bout. Wade Barrett, who was on commentary with Michael Cole, criticized the 47-year-old for doing so.As Dominik Mysterio made his way to the squared circle for the title match, Wade Barrett, a former Intercontinental Champion himself, called Pearce a corrupt general manager and claimed that his decision to ban Mysterio's stablemates was scandalous.&quot;The Tyrant General Manager Adam Pearce. An absolutely scandalous decision once again from a corrupt GM,&quot; said Barret.Adam Pearce's decision to ban JD McDonagh and Finn Balor did not make much difference, as El Grande Americano showed up and helped Dominik Mysterio defeat The Phenomenal One again to retain the title.Dominik Mysterio will challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide on September 12. It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles makes an appearance at the AAA show one more time to cost &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom the title match.