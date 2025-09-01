  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Former WWE champion claims Adam Pearce is a corrupt General Manager

Former WWE champion claims Adam Pearce is a corrupt General Manager

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 01, 2025 21:30 GMT
Adam Pearce on RAW (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Adam Pearce on RAW (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce received major backlash for a decision he made on the latest edition of the red brand. A former champion referred to him as a corrupt GM.

Ad

On the September 1 edition of the red brand, Dominik Mysterio put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line against AJ Styles. However, before the match, the RAW GM confronted The Judgment Day backstage to inform the faction that JD McDonagh and Finn Balor would be banned from ringside for the championship bout. Wade Barrett, who was on commentary with Michael Cole, criticized the 47-year-old for doing so.

As Dominik Mysterio made his way to the squared circle for the title match, Wade Barrett, a former Intercontinental Champion himself, called Pearce a corrupt general manager and claimed that his decision to ban Mysterio's stablemates was scandalous.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The Tyrant General Manager Adam Pearce. An absolutely scandalous decision once again from a corrupt GM," said Barret.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

Adam Pearce's decision to ban JD McDonagh and Finn Balor did not make much difference, as El Grande Americano showed up and helped Dominik Mysterio defeat The Phenomenal One again to retain the title.

Dominik Mysterio will challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide on September 12. It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles makes an appearance at the AAA show one more time to cost "Dirty" Dom the title match.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications