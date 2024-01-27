Former WWE champion claims he is ''back in business'' after recent injury

A WWE Superstar has claimed to be ''back in business'' after he suffered a minor injury during a recent match. The name in question is Carmelo Hayes.

The 29-year-old took on Austin Theory in a singles match on the January 12 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The highly entertaining bout had an anti-climatic end as both the superstars fell off the top rope while executing a spot.

Both Theory and Carmelo landed awkwardly, and the referee stopped the fight to ensure the superstars suffered no further damage. Fortunately, it was later revealed that both the performers escaped without any major injuries.

On the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, the two are set to square off in a rematch. Ahead of the match, Carmelo Hayes took to Instagram to send a message to everyone. The former NXT Champion shared a graphic image while also claiming to be ''back in business.''

"Friday Night Melo back in business 🎯 #Smackdown,'' he wrote.

You can check Carmelo Hayes' Instagram post below:

It would be interesting to see which superstar picks up the win this time around. With two talented performers involved, the match promises to be entertaining, with Grayson Waller in Theory's corner.

Former WWE Universal Champion praises Carmelo Hayes after facing him on SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes locked horns against Kevin Owens in the semi-final of the United States Championship on SmackDown. The two put on an excellent match before the veteran wrestler scored an impressive win to confirm his spot in the final against Santos Escobar. Owens went on to win the final against Escobar to set up a tryst with reigning champion Logan Paul at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

In an interview with Kayla Braxton following his semi-final win, Owens praised the former NXT North American Champion:

"Look, Carmelo Hayes is a fantastic professional wrestler. Let me say this. And you remember when he told me that I wasn't gonna little bro him? You were right there with me. I still don't know what that means. I don't know if I little bro'd him in this match. Didn't feel like it. Felt like, if anything, he was little bro-ing me. Really gave me a run for my money. Carmelo, I'm sure we'll see each other soon again, and again, and again for a really long time," he said.

Carmelo Hayes has been a dominant performer on WWE's developmental brand, winning all the possible singles titles. It will be interesting to see how he fares on the main roster.

What are your thoughts on Carmelo's run on NXT? Sound off in the comment section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.