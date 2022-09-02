"They all wanna be the best" - Former WWE Champion claims that he didn't get along with Brock Lesnar in the past

Triple H has admitted that he and Brock Lesnar have a good relationship with each other at the moment. But that wasn't always the case.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport recently, The Game noted that he and Lesnar had issues over the years during The Game's days as a WWE talent.

In addition, Triple H mentioned that talent don't always get along with each other to a certain degree with everybody wanting to be the best.

"I have a great relationship with Brock. Have we had issues over the years? Yeah because at a certain point in time, he was a talent, I was a talent. Talent all get along to some degree and there's also a very real rivalry between all of them. They all wanna be the best, everybody wants to be the best and be in that spot," said Triple H. [17:29-17:48]

Triple H recently spoke about bringing Brock Lesnar back

During the same interview with BT Sport, Triple H spoke about Brock Lesnar walking out of WWE a few weeks ago when Vince McMahon initially announced his retirement.

According to rumors, The Game had convinced Lesnar to return. While addressing the same subject, he said:

"There's some truth to it, yeah. You have to understand Brock's relationship with Vince and if you look at Brock's relationship across combat sports period. He has a relationship with Dana [White], that's a certain way, relationship with Vince, that's a certain way. But Vince is the devil he knows. Brock is inherently not a trusting person, that's just how he is, he doesn't like people. He's not a trusting person and I think at that moment where you just hear Vince is out, now what's gonna happen?"

Lesnar's latest WWE match was at SummerSlam 2022 when he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match.

Despite a valiant effort, Brock Lesnar was unable to beat The Head of the Table.

