Former WWE Champion claims the Hall of Fame no longer feels special

Following the latest WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, industry legend Kevin Nash has criticized the show's presentation in recent years.

Since 2019, World Wrestling Entertainment has chosen to have the induction ceremony take place immediately after SmackDown on the Friday before WrestleMania, with performers sitting at the top of the ramp while the inductees make their speeches in the ring.

During a recent episode of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash said that the current structure of the Hall of Fame makes this integral night seem like a throwaway part of the weekly product.

"It just doesn’t feel, one of the things about the hall of fame it usually feels like an award show and this feels like a segment 5 on RAW." [0:56 - 1:12]

Kevin Nash is one of the few individuals to be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame twice, first in 2015 as a solo performer and then later in 2020 as part of the iconic New World Order faction.

Kurt Angle reacts to Rey Mysterio's 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction

The headline act for this year's ceremony was the masked icon, Rey Mysterio, who celebrated his legendary career on the eve of WrestleMania 39 late last month.

Speaking on his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion stated how emotional it was hearing his old rival speak about his early years in the wrestling business.

"It was really emotional, especially when Rey said that his wife [Angie] gave up going to school and started working full-time to provide for him, so he could be a pro wrestler. I got tears in my eyes when he said that. His wife was right in front of me. It was a very emotional night." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Despite being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Rey Mysterio continues to wrestle on a weekly basis, with him recently having defeated his son Dominik at WrestleMania 39.

