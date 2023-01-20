Former WWE Champion claims popular tag team is the greatest of all time ahead of The Usos

The Usos are one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history and some would argue that they are the best outright.

The Bloodline members are the current RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. They have held the titles for over 500 days, making them the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history. The Usos and the New Day's rivalry is one of the longest in the company's history. They have wrestled each other numerous times and delivered multiple classics.

Kofi Kingston appeared on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast and the WWE commentator asked the former WWE Champion who the greatest tag team of all time was. Kofi without any hesitation said New Day.

"That's us [when asked who's the greatest tag team in WWE history]. The New Day, it's us. I ain't got to think about that. You know what I mean.

Kingston then explained why he thinks New Day is the greatest tag team in history:

I don't say it just to boast. Yeah, everyone got their different flavors of ice cream or whatever, but I just look at the range of things that we've done and you know, from being able to host WrestleMania as active roster talent, to be able to be at the time, you know, the longest reigning tag team champions of all time, to have the most tag team title reigns in the history, to be able to go out with legends and the Dudley Boys or to be able to go out with rookies like Pretty Deadly and be able to put on matches that are top notch from top to bottom, to be able to have a zilion matches with The Usos and have every single one of them be different," Kofi Kingston said. (47:30 - 48:25)

The last WWE match between The Usos and The New Day came in 2022

On the November 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown, the Bloodline members put both their titles on the line against their storied rivals. The match had added significance as a win for the Usos would confirm that they would surpass the New Day's record.

The Usos came out on top after a lengthy match that lasted just under 25 minutes. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are the current NXT Tag Team Champions after defeating Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson on NXT in December.

