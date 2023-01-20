The Bloodline members make a bold claim for 2023

The Bloodline has been the most dominant faction in WWE over the last two years. Heading into 2023, The Usos are confident of retaining an award they won last year.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are widely considered the greatest tag team wrestlers to have inside the squared circle. The duo have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 500 days, officially becoming the longest-reigning tag team champions in the company's history.

The Samoans also won the RAW Tag Team title in May last year, becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. They went on to retain the title in each of their defenses, for which they won the Sportskeeda Wrestling Tag Team Of The Year award in 2022. Heading into 2023, they are fairly confident of extending that record. They recently reacted to Sportskeeda Wrestling's tweet about this year's Tag Team of the year award.

Check out their tweet below:

The Bloodline will be present on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW

The Bloodline has been running things on SmackDown since its formation. Being double champions, both Usos and Roman Reigns have also occasionally appeared on RAW.

The villainous faction recently invaded the red brand, causing chaos at ringside before they were chased away by the rest of the locker room. The group's antics did not sit well with Adam Pearce, who then stated that The Usos will defend the RAW Tag Team titles separately against the winners of a tag team turmoil.

Jimmy and Jey will now face Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, who defeated four other teams to earn the title shot. The match will take place on the upcoming 30th anniversary of RAW. The two factions also came face-to-face on the flagship show this Monday where a brawl broke out between them.

Besides The Usos, Roman Reigns is also advertised for the show and will be a part of an 'acknowledgment ceremony' that will feature every generation of The Bloodline. Many believe this could be the start of The Tribal Chief's potential feud against The Rock. The Brahma Bull is also a part of the legendary Anoa'i family and him not showing up to acknowledge Roman could infuriate the Head of the Table.

