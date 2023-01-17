"Now it begins" - WWE fans go berserk after The Bloodline seemingly teases Roman Reigns' rumored opponent's return on RAW

WWE fans have been dreaming about a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock ever since the former turned heel in 2020. Many believe that The Bloodline's promo on RAW hinted towards the Brahma Bull's return in the near future.

The Bloodline, who were without their leader and Sami Zayn, opened this week's edition of RAW. The group announced that next week, there would be an acknowledgment ceremony for Roman Reigns with members of The Bloodline from different generations present.

This led fans to speculate that next week's segment could kickstart the long-awaited feud between Reigns and The Rock, as the latter is also a part of The Tribal Chief's legendary Anoa'i family.

Some fans on Twitter think that The Brahma Bull could show up on the red brand next week to confront his cousin, while many shared the opinion that him not showing up could infuriate the Head of the Table.

Below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra #WWERaw So every Generation of the Bloodline gonna be their next week you say?? So every Generation of the Bloodline gonna be their next week you say?? 👀 #WWERaw https://t.co/Q4CzUYNELV

bigman787 @bigman7874 @DakotaKaiEra That's what I'm thinking they've got to be hinting at it like something's going to happen at that segment @DakotaKaiEra That's what I'm thinking they've got to be hinting at it like something's going to happen at that segment

Richard Becerra @RBECERRA21



But it certainly pushes a certain story forward. @Fightful Afa & Sika plus Rikishi. Maybe re-introduce Naomi. Anything more than that is unnecessary.But it certainly pushes a certain story forward. @Fightful Afa & Sika plus Rikishi. Maybe re-introduce Naomi. Anything more than that is unnecessary.But it certainly pushes a certain story forward. https://t.co/VN2CCHcqnw

cloud ☁️ @readycloud_ The Rock isn’t going to show up next week just to show he doesn’t acknowledge Roman And start building up their match at Wrestlemania #WWERaw The Rock isn’t going to show up next week just to show he doesn’t acknowledge Roman And start building up their match at Wrestlemania #WWERaw

jordanbiffle @jordanbiffle @Fightful Are they planting seeds for the return of… @Fightful Are they planting seeds for the return of… https://t.co/oS3UdMKxrF

t @tcody___ @Fightful Hear me out. Rock won’t show up and Roman will question him. Then that’s where they take off @Fightful Hear me out. Rock won’t show up and Roman will question him. Then that’s where they take off

Anj 💙 @SheAintMe93 @Fightful I think everyone is there that is able to except the Rock and Roman mentions it and plants seeds for match at Mania. @Fightful I think everyone is there that is able to except the Rock and Roman mentions it and plants seeds for match at Mania.

chatty4756 @chatty4756 @Fightful I expect at least a video of the rock calling out Roman if they go that route @Fightful I expect at least a video of the rock calling out Roman if they go that route

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps A Roman Reigns acknowledgement ceremony with every generation of the Bloodline being present is set for #WWERAW 30 next week A Roman Reigns acknowledgement ceremony with every generation of the Bloodline being present is set for #WWERAW 30 next week 👀👀👀

Josh🙏🏻 @JoshSyre07



I'm for it 🏻 @WrestleOps So the whole show will basically be about the buildup Roman vs The Rock?I'm for it @WrestleOps So the whole show will basically be about the buildup Roman vs The Rock?I'm for it 🙌🏻

Just Slim @TheRealSlimLee @WrestleOps Rock won’t be there. It’ll be a sign of not acknowledging him and Roman will become more and more paranoid @WrestleOps Rock won’t be there. It’ll be a sign of not acknowledging him and Roman will become more and more paranoid

The Rock was last seen in WWE in 2019 when he appeared for SmackDown's 20th Anniversary. He last competed inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erick Rowan in an impromptu match.

Roman Reigns is a marked man in WWE

Roman Reigns has been at the top of WWE for nearly three years. The Tribal Chief has held the Universal title for over 800 days in addition to the WWE title which he won at WrestleMania last year.

However, the walls seem to be closing in on the Bloodline leader. Reigns is slated to defend the world title against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble.

The tension between Roman and Sami Zayn has also been rising in the last few weeks, and the two could have a match in the near future. With The Rock also rumored to be returning down the line, Roman Reigns has become a marked man in the company.

It was also recently reported that the company is planning to strip the Tribal Chief of one of his world titles, which could take place soon. However, Roman has overcome bigger odds in the past with The Bloodline by his side.

It'll be interesting to see who the group chooses between Reigns and The Rock if the Hollywood megastar indeed returns to his old hunting ground.

Do you think that The Rock will show up during the acknowledgment ceremony next week?? Let us know in the comments section below.

