Former WWE Champion claims he's the real "Tribal Chief", not Roman Reigns

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio doesn't believe that Roman Reigns is the real "Tribal Chief" as per his latest tweet.

Alberto Del Rio left WWE in 2016 when Roman Reigns was a big name. Since then, Reigns has emerged as the most popular WWE Superstar of his era.

Reigns currently holds the Universal Title on SmackDown and uses the moniker of "The Tribal Chief." Alberto Del Rio doesn't agree with Reigns though. He recently posted a tweet featuring a throwback photo from his time in WWE.

In the picture, Del Rio can be seen gaining the upper hand on Roman Reigns in a match on WWE SmackDown. In the caption to his tweet, Del Rio mentioned that he's showing Roman Reigns who's the real "Tribal Chief".

"Showing Roman Reigns who the real Chief of the Tribe is", Del Rio wrote.

Mostrándole a Roman Reigns quien es el verdadero Jefe de la Tribu. 😏 pic.twitter.com/mf2mlAi0pz — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) September 10, 2021

Roman Reigns and Alberto Del Rio engaged in several battles back in the day

Roman Reigns was part of the main roster during both of Alberto Del Rio's WWE stints. The duo wrestled on various occasions.

Roman Reigns and Del Rio have faced off in six singles competitions. Interestingly, Reigns has a flawless record of 6-0 after winning every match against the former WWE Champion.

Roman Reigns is the top superstar on WWE TV now. He won the Universal Championship after defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Payback 2020. No one on the roster has been able to dethrone him from his spot ever since.

365 days as Your Universal Heavyweight Champion… #CelebrateMe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 30, 2021

As for Alberto Del Rio, he remains one of the most controversial figures in all of pro-wrestling due to his issues outside the squared circle. He was once a major WWE Superstar with four World Championships. Del Rio will always be remembered for winning the 40-Man Royal Rumble match in 2011.

What do you think of Del Rio's tweet? Do you agree with his statement about him being the real "Tribal Chief"?

