Former WWE champion claims Stephanie McMahon rejected intriguing merchandise idea

A popular WWE Superstar recently recalled pitching an intriguing merchandise idea to Stephanie McMahon. He noted that the former Chairwoman of the wrestling promotion refused his pitch.

The name in question, R-Truth, is among the most entertaining stars on the roster. The veteran played a hilarious gimmick in the early 2010s, pretending to converse with an invisible character, Little Jimmy, during his promos.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the 53-year-old noted he once asked Stephanie McMahon if they could make a "Little Jimmy" action figure. He added it would just be an empty packaging box. The former WWE 24/7 Champion stated that McMahon laughed but turned the idea down.

"I asked Stephanie McMahon, could I make a Little Jimmy action figure? She said, what it's gonna be? I said, 'Nothing, but it'll be in the box.' She [was] like, 'Oh my gosh.' She laughs. She said, 'Truth, I don't think we can do that. We got to give them something.' I said, 'Well, I guess put a stick beside them or something. They got the package.' She said no, we can’t do that," he said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

You can listen to the podcast below:

WWE legend credits Vince McMahon for the "Little Jimmy" gimmick

Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long credited Vince McMahon for coming up with R-Truth's hilarious gimmick.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran noted Mr. McMahon came up with the idea and introduced it to the former WWE United States Champion. Long further hailed Truth and stated he was very entertaining.

"It was Vince's idea... I don't know how he come up with it, but it was his idea, I heard. They presented it to the writers, and they brought it to R-Truth... He's very entertaining man, real nice guy. I don't have any crazy stories or nothing with me and him. But, like I said, he is a sweetheart of a guy. Everytime I am around him, he is a lot of fun. So man, good for him," he said. [From 4:15 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Teddy Long's comments:

R-Truth had separate conversations with John Cena and Randy Orton backstage on SmackDown in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if he plays any part in the two long-time rivals' championship clash at WWE Backlash.

