Former WWE champion claims to have Zelina Vega's back following SmackDown attack

A former WWE champion recently made claims to have Zelina Vega's back.

Bianca Belair is currently involved in a feud against Damage CTRL. On the latest episode of SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis demanded Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi to find a partner for themselves for the match at Survivor Series: WarGames against the faction by the end of the show.

During the show, Bianca Belair approached Mia Yim and Zelina Vega to join her team for WarGames. Damage CTRL attacked both the women backstage to stop their opponents from recruiting a fourth name on their team. Towards the end of the Friday Night Show, however, Becky Lynch made a surprise appearance and joined forces with long-time rival Charlotte Flair and her team.

Former WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair took to her Instagram to show her support for Zelina Vega, as the 34-year-old shared the latter's Instagram story as her own, which featured a reel showing a brother teaching his sister how to hit someone. Vega stated that this was how Belair taught her to hit Damage CTRL after the group attacked her on SmackDown. Through her Instagram story, the EST of WWE claimed to have the LWO's member's back:

"I got you sis!," Bianca Belair wrote.

Here is a screengrab of Belair's Instagram story:

A screengrab of Zelina Vega's Instagram story.

Zelina Vega reflects on her journey in WWE

While speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, Zelina Vega stated that winning the Royal Rumble would be a massive thing for her. She also reflected on her journey in the Stamford-based company.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion further stated that she has come a long way from being a manager. She feels that portraying a babyface character does not come naturally to her.

"I think that [winning the Royal Rumble] would be the cherry on top of something so perfect for me because, and I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a babyface because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," Vega said.

What are your thoughts on the improvements shown by Zelina Vega recently? Sound off in the comments section below.