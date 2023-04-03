Former WWE Champion comments on the company's sale and merger with the UFC

Earlier today, it was announced that WWE will be merging with the UFC in a 21 billion dollar deal after its parent company Endeavor bought the sports entertainment powerhouse.

For the majority of 2023, there had been rumblings that Vince McMahon was looking to sell World Wrestling Entertainment, and on the first day after WrestleMania 39, fans got their answer.

One person excited to see the two companies join forces is Hall of Famer JBL, who recently shared his thoughts on social media regarding the huge deal between the two companies.

"I was in wrestling when it was not the darling it is today and we craved public acceptance, I watched UFC get started and people (who didn’t understand it)wanted to ban it. Now, both -led by incredible people and visionaries -lead the world. I cannot love this enough. LFG!,"| tweeted JBL.

bit.ly/3ZJI12U Today, @Endeavor announced it has signed an agreement to form a $21+ billion global live sports and entertainment company made up of @UFC and @WWE Today, @Endeavor announced it has signed an agreement to form a $21+ billion global live sports and entertainment company made up of @UFC and @WWE. bit.ly/3ZJI12U https://t.co/ZBk95c5exU

In recent years, the UFC has established itself as a bonafide mainstream sport with global appeal, with top stars like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, and Ronda Rousey helping push the company forward.

Will Vince McMahon return to WWE creative?

With the 77-year-old heavily involved in the deal, many are wondering if Vince will return to his previous role as head of WWE creative.

During an exclusive interview with CNBC earlier today, McMahon addressed whether he would be taking over the creative reigns of the company once again.

"Yes and no. On a higher level, yes. In the weeds, no. Can't do that," said Mr. McMahon. H/T [Sportskeeda]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps “Yes & no.”



- Vince McMahon when asked if he’s going to be involved in the creative side in WWE going forward “Yes & no.”- Vince McMahon when asked if he’s going to be involved in the creative side in WWE going forward https://t.co/DoGGBYdKKJ

Since leaving the company last July, the creative responsibilities have been picked up by Vince's son-in-law Triple H, who has received many plaudits from both fans and experts since taking over the role.

