Former WWE Champion comments on his working relationship with Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer and Triple H's close friend, Shawn Michaels, has shared how his and The Game's professional relationship has evolved since the two stars climbed up the corporate ladder.

With Triple H now running the creative department of WWE, he has the final say in who comes up from NXT to the main roster. Meanwhile, HBK is the new Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, which allows the DX members to work closely.

During a recent interview on the Culture State podcast, The Heartbreak Kid detailed his backstage dynamic with The Game.

"Hunter always checks in and knows who the people are. He obviously watches the show, he sees the people that appear to have promise in his sight and in ours as well. I think he takes a mental note of who he sees and what he sees in them, and I’m sure he makes his crew aware of it as well. And then whenever those times come when they feel like they’re ready for a call-up or they see a need that they might have, that’s when they would give us a call." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Check out the full video below:

As part of his new corporate role, Shawn Michaels oversees WWE's third brand, NXT, which looks to craft future superstars of the company.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Tennessee Titans play the Dallas Cowboys this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

WWE Hall of Famer praises Triple H's creative mind

Since The Game took over from Vince McMahon this past July, many have suggested that the quality of WWE programming has improved significantly.

Speaking on his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer complimented Triple H's wrestling acumen.

"For me personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. Not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is well-educated, he loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife [laughs]. He cherishes it, and he’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it." (H/T Fightful)

As a WWE Superstar, The King of Kings is one of the most decorated performers in history. He won 14 world championships and headlined several WrestleMania events during his active career.

How has The Game fared as head of WWE creative? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes