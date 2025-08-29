  • home icon
  Former WWE champion competes in first-ever SmackDown match ahead of Clash in Paris

Former WWE champion competes in first-ever SmackDown match ahead of Clash in Paris

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 29, 2025 19:11 GMT
Tonight
Tonight's SmackDown is the final show before Clash in Paris. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A former WWE champion competed in her first-ever match on SmackDown today. The promotion is building towards WWE Clash in Paris this Sunday night in France.

Kiana James suffered a major injury last year and missed a substantial amount of time. However, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion returned earlier this year to align with Giulia on SmackDown. Giulia is the reigning Women's United States Champion but hasn't defended the title since capturing it from Zelina Vega on the August 1 edition of the blue brand.

James was in action tonight and battled Michin (Mia Yim) in a singles match with Giulia ringside. Michin has been trying to get a shot at the Women's United States Championship in recent weeks and took another step tonight on SmackDown.

The bell rang, and James tried to hit Michin with her purse, but it immediately backfired. Michin rolled up the 28-year-old to pick up the pinfall victory seconds after the match began.

Michin has never been able to capture a title during her time in the company. She made it to the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's United States Champion last year but was defeated by Chelsea Green. It will be fascinating to see if the 36-year-old can capture the title from Giulia in the weeks ahead on WWE SmackDown.

