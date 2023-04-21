Former WWE Champion completes one year without winning a singles match

Former World Heavyweight Champion and current WWE SmackDown Superstar Sheamus has completed an entire year without a singles victory.

The Celtic Warrior is bound to receive a Hall of Fame induction somewhere down the line. He has been a mainstay in the company for more than a decade and is a decorated veteran of the ring.

Sheamus has been delivering banger after banger for a while now on SmackDown. At WrestleMania 39, he competed in a classic Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental title against Gunther and Drew McIntyre. Many fans aren't aware of the fact that the 45-year-old star hasn't won a singles match on TV for exactly a year now.

On the April 22, 2022, taping of SmackDown, he defeated Kofi Kingston in singles action. Since then, he has not won a singles match on WWE TV (excluding house shows). During this period, he has lost singles matches to Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn.

Sheamus is hell-bent on winning the WWE Intercontinental title

Sheamus has done it all in the ring over the years. The one feat that he hasn't achieved yet is winning the prestigious Intercontinental Championship. The Celtic Warrior wants to become a Grand Slam Champion by winning the Intercontinental title before he calls it quits. Last year, here's what he told Sportskeeda about possibly achieving the goal:

"When I win, [I am] going back to Ireland taking that Intercontinental title as the first Ultimate GrandSlam Champion. I’ll go home, hop the bus, straight down Kyle Street around the Trinity College [to] celebrate creating history in the WWE," Sheamus said.

At Clash at the Castle 2022, Sheamus met Gunther in an Intercontinental title match. The 20-minute brawl ended with Gunther managing to retain his title belt.

Do you think Sheamus will ever become a Grand Slam Champion? What do you think of his losing streak?

