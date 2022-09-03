Sheamus opens up on what it means to him to gain unique championship accomplishment in WWE (Exclusive)

Sheamus opened up about how much it means for him to be joining the exclusive group of Grand Slam Champions. Not only that, but the Celtic Warrior also claims to be crowned the first-ever "Ultimate Grandslam Champion."

He is the first-ever Irish-born WWE World Champion. He has also won the United States, the World Heavyweight, WWE, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Titles as well. The Irishman will head into Cardiff hoping to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Sportskeeda caught up with the former WWE Champion and asked how he would feel if he captured the IC Title. The Celtic Warrior said he would take the championship to his hometown to celebrate becoming WWE's first-ever Ultimate Grandslam Champion.

"When I win, [I am] going back to Ireland taking that Intercontinental title as the WWE’s first Ultimate GrandSlam Champion. I’ll go home, hop the bus, straight down Kyle Street around the Trinity College [to] celebrate creating history in the WWE," Sheamus said.

Sheamus on what his Clash at the Castle match with Gunther meant to him

The Celtic Warrior also told Sportskeeda that his match at Clash is about breaking records and creating history.

"It means creating history. It means creating a legacy. That’s what I’ve said it’s about from the very beginning,” Sheamus said

WWE Clash at the Castle has a stacked card. Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle are finally facing each other in a premium live event for the first time. Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler looks to win her first major title on the main roster by defeating SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre will attempt to create history by being the first person to pin Roman Reigns in over two years.

WWE Clash at the Castle will also be making history as it is the promotion's first major stadium event in the United Kingdom since 1992 and the first premium live event there since Insurrextion 2003.

